Josephine Searles Obituary, 80

Life member of Windsor American Legion, fond of cooking, ceramics and gardening

ASCUTNEY — A graveside service will be held Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Hartland Village Cemetery in Hartland for Josephine M. Searles, 80, a longtime resident of Ascutney, who passed away Sept. 25 at her home in Ascutney. Rev. Susan Langle will officiate. A reception for family and friends will follow at Josephine’s home in Ascutney.

She was born March 9, 1936, in Corinth, daughter of John and Edith (Billingham) Dunbar. She received her education in Bradford.

She married Edwin Sprague in White River Jct., on July 5, 1954 and they divorced in 1980. She married Robert Searles in Springfield on July 10, 1982.

Josephine was employed at the former J.J. Newberry’s in White River Jct. and later at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company from 1964 until the plant closed in 1987. She was most recently employed at American Brush Company in Claremont from 1989 until her retirement in 2001.

She was a life member of the Windsor American Legion Post #25 Auxiliary. She was fond of ceramics, gardening and cooking. She especially enjoyed feeding and watching birds and chipmunks.

Survivors include three daughters, Lorraine Villimere of Milton, Debra Sprague of Claremont, New Hampshire and Brenda Johnson and her husband, Peter of Windsor; one son, Brian Sprague and his wife, Carol of Hartland; one sister, Betty Blake and her husband, Richard of Newport, New Hampshire; three brothers, Robert Dunbar of Claremont, Paul Dunbar of Concord, New Hampshire and George Dunbar of White River Jct.; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Searles passed away in 1997. She was also predeceased by her parents, one brother, John Dunbar, Jr. and by two sisters, Madeline Landry and Norma Debarney.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Ascutney Hospital Oncology Unit at 289 County Road, Windsor, 05089.

