Lotte Brunner Obituary, 91

WEATHERSFIELD — A family memorial is being planned for Lotte F. Brunner, 91, who died Sept 16 surrounded by her loving family. She fought her battle with cancer with amazing strength and humor.

She was born in Germany, came here with her parents, Robert and Frieda Staib, at age two and married the love of her life, Louis in Sept 1945.

She kept an impeccable home, was a wonderful hostess, worked in retail, and served her Church with dedication and creativity. But her greatest joy was loving and caring for her family and friends. We all will hold some of her many Gram-isms and stories in our hearts, as she made everyone laugh.

Survivors include a son, Lance, and his wife, Anna May, and their children, Kimm Moore and her husband, James and great-granddaughter, Evalynn, and Lance, Jr. and wife Katie; and daughter-in-law, Karen, and children, Stephanie and Luke and his wife Nea; and her sister, Freda Hinman and brother-in-law Robert.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Louis, and her son, Larry.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ascutney Union Church, PO Box 345, Ascutney, 05030.

Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock and Hospice of the Upper Valley for their special care and dedication.

This obituary will also appear in the September 29, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.