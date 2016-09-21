Louise ‘Loeky’ Merlo Obituary, 93

Louise “Loeky” Merlo, 93, passed away in Arizona on Sept. 5, she was born in the Netherlands on June 22, 1923.Loeky is survived by her daughter, Karin and her son, Daryn and their spouses John Schempf and Lori Merlo. “Oma” leaves her loving grandchildren, Tyler Sandberg and Elyse, Katy and Amanda Merlo.She was predeceased by her husband Samuel L. Merlo.She lived and adventurous life, surviving World War II in Germany and immigrating to America where her met her future husband Sam.They were fortunate to live in New Jersey, Virginia, Massachusetts and Vermont due to Sam’s career, but chose to retire in Vermont. They loved to travel and took advantage of doing so often.Many will remember “Miss Loeky” from her years as a nursery school teacher in New Jersey. She loved to volunteer wherever she was needed and devoted many hours mending books at the Woodstock Public Library and the Windsor Public Library. She was an avid crafter and an award-winning quilter.Memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Public Library, ‪43 State St. Windsor, 05089, in lieu of flowers.

This obituary will also appear in the September 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.