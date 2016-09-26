Manhunt Underway in Quechee for Suspect

By Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

QUECHEE — Police from several departments swarmed around Waterman Hill at noon Friday searching for a 28-year-old suspect they believe is responsible for several recent burglaries in the Woodstock area.

Woodstock Police Chief Robbie Blish reported making contact with the suspect at the Jiffy Mart shortly before 11:30 a.m. but radioed that the man took off running toward Izzo Place which leads down to the Quechee sewer treatment plant.

Several Hartford officers responded to help search for the man, whose name police asked be withheld while the search was underway in order to prevent others from assisting him, and a Lebanon, New Hampshire officer also brought over one of their department’s canines to help search a trail running through the woods alongside the Ottauquechee River.

Police stopped a vehicle at Maplefield’s Corner in Woodstock about an hour into the search effort but found only a relative of the suspect behind the wheel and let her continue on her way.

Officers have been checking several business and residences around Waterman Hill and Route 4 and the Mid-Vermont Christian School has implemented its in-school “shelter in place” plan strictly as a precaution.

Woodstock police say the suspect isn’t considered dangerous to the public.

Police broadcasts described the suspect as a 5-foot-8, skinny white male wearing a blue-striped shirt and blue jeans.

Update, 3:34 p.m.: Woodstock Police Chief Robbie Blish identified the man as Shawn Michael Currier, 28, of Woodstock. He’s wanted on several charges, including one for the burglary of a Meccawee Road home a few months ago. He also allegedly forced a Woodstock police officer and his vehicle off the road, when police attempted to arrest him Sept. 18, following a traffic stop.

Anyone with information on Currier is asked to call the Woodstock Police Department at (802) 457-1420.