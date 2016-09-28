Marilyn Trottier Obituary, 71

Fan of the Red Sox and Patriots, former parts manager at L.F. Trottier and Sons

SHARON — Calling hours will be held Oct. 7 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT RT 110, Chelsea for Marilyn C. Trottier, 71, died Sept. 24 at her home in Sharon. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She was born Nov. 7, 1944 in Watertown, South Dakota, daughter of Edward and Violet (Klos) Feyerisen.

She attended school in Castlewood, South Dakota, graduating from Castlewood High School in 1962. She later graduated from a secretarial school in Omaha, Nebraska.

On Sept. 29, 1967 she married Larry Trottier of South Royalton. Together they raised their three children. They were later divorced.

She had worked for the Department of the Navy, Department of the Army, Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) in Hanover, New Hampshire. From 1973 until she retired in 1999 she was the parts manager at L.F. Trottier and Sons in South Royalton.

She was a member of the Tri Town Trail Travelers snow machine Club. She was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She enjoyed traveling, playing golf, softball, and snow machining. In most recent years she enjoyed genealogy and collecting coins for her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas (Chris) Trottier of South Royalton and Andy (Brooke) Trottier of Norwich; a daughter Ellen (Dean) Trottier of South Royalton; three grandchildren Emily, Lyndsey and Maxwell; a brother Nicholas Feyerisen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; seven sisters, Betty (Elmer) Walkins of Morrison, Colorado, Dorothy (Robert) Falk of Castlewood, South Dakota, Helen (Steven) Schulte of Ruthton, Minnesota, Beverly Frohling of Groton, South Dakota, Jeannie (Greg) Morgan of Mellette, South Dakota, Susan (Roger) Lauseng of Watertown, South Dakota and Patricia (Steve) Rasmussen of Watertown, South Dakota; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a brother Roy (Shelia) Feyerisen.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o South Royalton Senior Center, P.O. Box 344, South Royalton, 05068.

