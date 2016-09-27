Miriam O’Donnell Obituary

BRADFORD — Per her request there will be no services for Miriam B. O’Donnell who died Sept 22 at her home. Burial will be held at a later date.

She was born July 18, 1934, in Morrisville, daughter of Clyde and Luna (Lula) (Melvin) Beard.

At the age of five her family moved to Bradford where she has lived since. She attended Bradford schools and graduated from Bradford Academy in 1952.

In 1955, she married Lawrence O’Donnell. They divorced in 1993.

Miriam worked for Hill’s 5 and 10 store and later for Aubuchon Hardware in Bradford. She was known for her love of dancing with her longtime dance partner Steven Hibbard. She loved to make chocolate chip cookies, spend time with her family and friends, and visit with people in the community.

She is survived by her longtime companion and love of her life, Steven Hibbard of Bradford; two daughters, Kathleen Porter and husband, Carroll of Corinth and Amu Gagné and husband, Nicholas of Berlin; a son, Kenneth O’Donnell of Chelsea; a daughter-in-law, Margaret O’Donnell of Haverhill, New Hampshire; four grandsons; Ryan O’Donnell of Florida, Asa Porter of Corinth, Michah Porter of White River Jct., Brandon Gagne´ of Berlin; two step-granddaughters; Ericka Catarelli and husband, Mike of Pinellas Park, Florida and Rebecca Rogers and husband, Kevin of South Royalton; one great-grandson, Aiden Bombardier. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lucille (Bunny) Beard of Burlington; nieces and nephews.

Miriam was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Evelyn Beard who died in infancy; a brother, Harlan Beard and her sons Dana O’Donnell and Barry O’Donnell.

