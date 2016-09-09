Murder Mystery Train Returns To Glory Days

Where: White River Train station

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Ticket information: $65 per person with limited seating.

For info/reservations call 295-7500 or visit www.hartfordvtchamber.com

Cooking dinner for a hundred people on an excursion train can be murder, or at least it can be when Hartland’s RJ Crowley is in charge of the script.

For the second year now Crowley is writing, directing and producing one of his popular live audience-participation murder mysteries onboard a Green Mountain Railroad train traveling up the edge of the scenic Connecticut River from the Amtrak Depot in White River Junction.

The dinner theater jaunt is part of the 24th annual Glory Days of the Railroad festival and is being sponsored by the Hartford Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Mascoma Bank and Centurion Insurance.

“Glory Days celebrates White River Junction’s history as the primary rail artery in this region and that is actually a big deal to a lot of people who still, from a nostalgic point of view, have a great deal of reverence and love for the railroad which I’m just beginning to understand,” Crowley said this week.

This year’s production, which has been dubbed, “Loco-Motive for Murder; Part 2” with the sublime tag line “Just when you thought it was safe to get back on the train…” follows upon last year’s inaugural rail murder mystery which literally packed the train.

Think of a variety show farce, like an episode of the old “Carol Burnett Show,” rather than the grim purple flashlights of “CSI,” when you put the murder into one of Crowley’s mysteries.

“These are really humor-based and character-driven pieces of theater which are very interactive,” Crowley explained, “Out there in the world there’s a lot of darkness and gruesomeness in terms of violence and so the last thing that I want to do is perpetuate that in any way by creating realistic murders. My mysteries are a lot of fun. There’s not going to be a lot of forensic specialists taking hair samples and waving their spectrometers around to find out how much blood spatter there is.”

Creating the live mysteries that are put on at everything from private homes to themed “murder weekends” at hotels and bed and breakfasts has in recent years become something of a specialty for Crowley who’s been pursuing “parallel careers” as a restaurateur and theatrical type since he graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and then spent the next two years with the groundbreaking Groundlings in their ‘Character Lab’ and script writing school, also in New York City.

From there he launched on a tangled career path that has landed him and his two teenage daughters in Hartland for the past ten years after first owning a popular “Lou’s-like” breakfast cafe in the heart of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island and tucking in an unexpected career as a radio commercial producer after he got to Vermont.

“I got into the radio business by accident at a now defunct ‘Oldies’ station that used to broadcast in Lebanon. It was my third day on the job when everybody but me and the program director were fired by the management. They asked me to do all of the production and I was like ‘But I’ve never done radio’ and they said ‘Doesn’t matter,’” Crowley said. “Now I love the radio business. I learned a whole new skill, how to produce commercials which was an education on par with learning a new language. There’s a real art form to it. It’s like ‘Theater of the Mind’ in 30- or 60-second increments. Now I write them all the time from home for radio stations around the county.”

Crowley also plunged back into the restaurant business in Vermont, doing great at the helm of the Farmer’s Diner in Timber Rail Village in Quechee…for all of four months… until Tropical Storm Irene inundated the region and Route 4 was almost completely shut down.

“It’s not that I was under capitalized but if no one comes into your store for three months…,” Crowley noted.

With his radio business still ongoing and the crazy schedule of a diner owner behind him, Crowley found himself drawn back to the murder mystery events he’d previously participated in as a student in New York.

“I kept thinking ‘Why not write these murder mysteries?,’ because back in New York as an actor I’d actually acted in a couple of them. We’d pile into a van and we’d go to the Poconos and do a murder mystery up in Borscht Belt.”

As RJ Crowley Productions took shape, Crowley found there was a running demand for the kind of zany scripts and professional production values he could bring to live mystery events.

“They are a lot of fun and I get a lot out of them but they are a lot of work,” Crowley said. “First I write them, then I cast them, then I direct the cast, then we put them up.”

“The characters that inhabit the landscape of my murder mysteries are definitely not your normal buttoned down characters. These people that my actors create are living life on a high wire, if you know what I mean, and they all have secrets that they are withholding from the audience and they all have motives to kill.”

“I’ve always done theater and different forms of theater because it’s part of who I am,” Crowley said. “It’s beginning to create a little bit of a buzz here in the Upper Valley because now I done two at Twin Farms in Barnard and I’ll be doing a third one with them at the end of August. That’s a four-star resort and they cater to the ‘One Percent.’ So I’m doing a murder mystery there that is going to take place over two nights on Halloween Weekend and it’s going to be a costume party. I’m work with the people at Stave Puzzles to create the clues which is a great deal of fun.”

Crowley pulls his actors from around the Upper Valley and says the once the various characters figure out the ‘framework of clues and red herrings’ he puts forward in his scripts, the rehearsal process becomes as much fun as putting on the finished product.

“The actors fill in the blanks and they are the ones that come up with a lot of the humor,” Crowley said, adding, “Improv is scary because you are creating characters on the spot but it also results in some very, very funny dialog.”

It’s one thing to put on a play atop a theater stage but a moving train brings its own set of challenges.

“Scenes onboard a train are really noisy. The train is riding up the rails and the guest are talking and I have two actors doing a scene inside a car and if you are 20 feet away you can’t hear what the actors are saying and so my actors are all trained to be exceeding loud,” Crowley said.