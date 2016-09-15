Nedra Gramling Obituary, 85

A Mass of Christian burial will be held today, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Woodstock for Nedra Ellen Gramling, 85, who died Sept. 7 at the Mertens House in Woodstock. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.Nedra was born on Aug. 2, 1931 in Woodstock, daughter of Floyd and Lola (Woods) Heselton.She is a graduate of Woodstock High School class of 1948 and of Boston University.She worked as a lab technician for the Ottauquechee Health Center in Woodstock for over 25 years and was a lifelong resident of Fletcher Hill Road in Woodstock. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and baking.Nedra is survived by her four children; Marlene Katz (Jeffrey) of Derry, New Hampshire, David of Auburn, New Hampshire, Linda White (Peter) of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Phillip (Julie) of Vergennes; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband Gerard; and two brothers Neil and Rolfe Heselton.Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, 05495.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, an online guest book can be found at caobtfh.com.

This obituary will also appear in the September 15, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

