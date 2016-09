Work is under way on the ski lift at Suicide Six that is being replace before the start of the upcoming snow season. The 1976 chairlift will be replaced by a new $1.5 million chairlift. The new chairlift, manufactured by Leitner-Poma of America, Inc., in Colorado, will have four seats. It won’t move faster than the old lift but will be able to carry up to 1,800 people to the summit per hour — 600 more than the current carrying capacity.