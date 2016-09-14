Photos: Ardmore Inn is Set for Home Depot Photoshoot

A camera crew for Home Depot staged the front of the Ardmore Inn in Woodstock for the cover of the company’s magazine “Orange” distributed to its employees. White material made to look like snow and holiday decorations covered the front of the inn on a hot early September afternoon.

Phil Camp Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the September 15, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here