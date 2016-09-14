Photos: Gilbert’s Hill Celebration

A public celebration and tour was held at Gilbert’s Hill in Woodstock. The Vermont Land Trust sold the 112-acre property along Route 12 to Mary Margaret Sloan and Howard Krum. The land is now protected for public recreation, historic preservation, and natural and scenic resources.

The hill was the site of the first ski tow in America, which was installed in 1934. It is still a popular destination for hikers and backcountry skiers.

A portion of these photos will appear in the September 15, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

