Photos: GMHA Distance Days & Events

The events held at Green Mountain Horse Association on September 2-4, celebrated the 80th 100-mile ride. A barbecue was held for the landowners that provide their property to the GMHA events. On Saturday the 100-mile ride took place and Sunday featured the Old Timers Reception including the parade of carriages. (Rick Russell Photos)

A portion of these photos will appear in the September 9, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

