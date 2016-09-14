Photos: Sunday Makers Market, at Artisan Park

The parking lots were filled Sunday at Artisan Way in Windsor for the Sunday Maker’s Market, hosted by The Cheese Board. Cheese and wine samplings were going on in the building while folks played outside and enjoyed pizza and music.

Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

September 15, 2016

