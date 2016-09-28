Photos: The Vermont 50, Ultra Run and Mountain Bike Ride

This past weekend Brownsville’s population doubled as 1300 mountain bike riders and ultra-runners arrived to bike or run the 24th Annual Vermont 50 race that benefit Vermont Adaptive that was founded at Ascutney Mountain.

Saturday, Cunningham’s parking lot was the site of a vendor fair with music, food, face painting and the 8th Annual Kids Free Fun Races. This year, in addition to the children’s fun runs, two mountain bike courses were added.

Sunday, was for the teenagers and adults. Races started at 6 a.m. and finished at 6:30 p.m. under blue skies and crisp fall weather. Jake Hollenbach from Richmond VT won the men’s mountain bike overall with a time of 4:06:45 and Jane Lemasurier from Norwich VT won the women’s mountain bike overall with a time of 5:00:56. The 50 mile run was won by Brian Rusiecki from Deerfield MA with a time of 6:35:36 and Liz Gleason from Waterbury VT with a time of 7:33:02. The 50 Km run was one by Daniel Princic from Reading MA with a time of 4:47:29 and by Hilary McCloy from Center Conway, NH with a time of 5:07:41.

Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos