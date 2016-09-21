Photos: Tunbridge Worlds Fair, 2016

The Tunbridge World’s Fair was held September 15-18. The fair has run continuously since 1867 except in 1918 due to the great flu epidemic and during World War II. Dancing in period costumes, Hartland resident Clyde Jenne performs at the fair as part of the Ed Larkin Contra Dancers group.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the September 22, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

