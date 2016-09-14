Photos: Vermont Mac & Cheese Challenge, 2016

The Vermont Farmstead Cheese Co, held its annual Mac and Cheese event. Local chefs prepared their best mac and cheese dish to a sold out crowd of 3000 people on Sunday, September 11 at Artisan Park in Windsor. Each guest was given a sample of the prepared dish as well as a score card to vote for their favorite one.

Herb Swanson Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the September 15, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here