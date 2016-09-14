Photos: Woodstock Art Festival

The annual Woodstock Art Festival fills the Green in Woodstock with artists and their works along the path took place on Saturday and Sunday Sept 10-11. Also along the streets of the Village the Change the World Kids were decorating the sidewalks with chalk drawings. Live entertainment filled the Green with music throughout the weekend.

