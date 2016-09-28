Photos: Woodstock History Center’s Old Time Fair

The annual Old Time Fair was held at the Woodstock Historical Society on Saturday, September 24. Old-time games, live music, crafts, face painting and a photo booth were among the activities offered at the fair. The auction held at the event benefited the history center.

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the September 29, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

