‘Pickers’ Coming to Vermont

Staff Report

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and the team from the History Channel’s television show “American Pickers” are returning to Vermont and are looking for Vermont residents with large, private collections of antiques.

If you or someone you know has a large, collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The TV show plans to film episodes throughout the region this fall.