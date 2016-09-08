Richard ‘Rabbi’ Weir Obituary, 66

HABERSHAM, Georgia — Word has been received that on July 16, Richard W. “Rabbi” Weir died in a motorcycle accident near his home in Georgia. A celebration of his life will be held for all those wishing to share in the joy of calling him friend Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Barnard Town Hall, Barnard.

Rick was born Jan. 8, 1950. He was raised in the Rutland area attending local schools.

He became an avid skier in `his teens and took a job at Killington in the late 60s as a ski patrol. He also spent a year in Aspen Colorado ski patrolling.

Rick spent many years in the Woodstock area in the constructions trade.

An accomplished and respected builder he took on many projects in Vermont and Massachusetts

Rick spent a considerable amount of time in St. Croix. His love of the ocean, the people and sailing kept him returning.

He spent the last few years in Georgia on a project for an old friend rehabbing a number of buildings and grounds of an old Mill.

He is survived by a brother Robert Weir, of Rutland; a sister Marcia Weir of Martha’s Vineyard; and his beloved and loyal companion “Buddy” who was rescued from a shelter in St. Croix.

Mr. Weir was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Anita Weir.

This obituary will also appear in the September 9, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.