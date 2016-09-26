Runner With Visual Impairment to Compete in Vermont 50

When ultra runner Kyle Robidoux hits the trails on Mt. Ascutney this Sunday, Sept. 25, he’ll rely on his steady feet and the sounds and cues from his guides to take him through his 50K run at the 24th annual Vermont 50. Robidoux, who has retinitis pigmentosa and has gradually been losing his sight since age 11, is the first runner with a visual impairment to compete in the ultra event that raises money for Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports.

The Boston native from the Roxbury neighborhood practiced on the trails in Vermont last week in preparation for the event. He has averaged 55-60 miles a week, mostly running on roads, to train. Trail running is much more challenging than road running, he said.

“The biggest challenge on the trails is that I have very little depth perception and contrast,” said Robidoux. “Rocks and roots laying on top of brown surfaces — I have very little sense and where my foot steps and falls, I don’t really know what I’m stepping on.”

To compensate, Robidoux will listen to three guides to call out cues to help him navigate the trails and the natural obstacles. He’ll have a lead guide in front as well as a guide in back at all times. In road running, he is tethered beside his guide. But for trail running, the guide in front will call out what they’re going over. That guide will be two steps or so ahead of Robidoux so he’ll know what they’re calling out will be what he will experience about two steps away.

“I think having Kyle with us this year brings the event full circle to its roots,” said Vermont 50 Race Director Mike Silverman. “We have built a very popular mountain bike and ultra run that people truly look forward to. The emphasis has been to build an event that is very popular with the extra proceeds supporting Vermont Adaptive. With Kyle, we are bringing to the front the real reason we are here. We are having individuals with disabilities participating in a sport that Vermont Adaptive helps others get out and do competitively and recreationally.”

The Vermont 50, founded in 1993 by Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports founder Laura Farrell, has grown to host more than 1,300 mountain bikers and ultra runners on a challenging yet scenic Vermont course that snakes through the trails, wooded areas and dirt roads in and around Mt. Ascutney in Windsor. In addition to the 50K, there is also a 50-mile running and mountain bike course.

“For me, trail running is a much greater challenge and I love being in the mountains,” said Robidoux, who also skis with Vermont Adaptive and the United States Association of Blind Athletes at Pico Mountain in the winter. “I grew up running recreationally and playing other sports. The first time I skied with sighted guides was with Vermont adaptive. It just re-opened the world of skiing for me and made me fall back in love with skiing.”