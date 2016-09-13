Sandy Acker Obituary

NORWICH — A Celebration of the Life of Sandy Acker, who died Aug. 21, will be held on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. We will gather together under a sailcloth tent at Rich and Sandy’s home at 385 Bragg Hill in Norwich.

Sandy loved and appreciated flowers of all colors, feel welcome to bring some from your own gardens to share.

Donations for a tree to be planted in her memory on the grounds of Hartland Elementary School can be made, if you wish, to H.E.S., 97 Martinsville Road Hartland, 05048.

This obituary will also appear in the September 15, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

