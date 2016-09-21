Scott Butterfield Obituary, 50

WHITE RIVER JCT. – A visitation will be held Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct. for Scott F. Butterfield, 50, who died Sept. 19 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. A graveside service will be held in the Branchview Cemetery in South Royalton on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.He was born Feb. 28, 1966 in Barre, son of Richard and Lena (Boyce) Butterfield.Scott graduated from Hartford High School class of 1985 before beginning his career in the restaurant business, starting with his family at Lena’s Lunch in White River Jct. Scott earned his degree in Culinary Arts from White Mountains College in Berlin, New Hampshire and began work at Firestone’s in Quechee and Bentley’s in Woodstock, where he worked in a variety of positions for the past 26 years.In his free time Scott enjoyed gardening, trips to Ogunquit, Maine, his cats and remodeling homes. Most of all he enjoyed time with his family and close friends.He leaves a sister, Julie Coates of White River Jct.; two brothers Richard Butterfield Jr. of White River Jct., and David Butterfield of Jacksonville, Florida; lifelong friends Lee Stillings and Jeff Gerhart of Wilmington, North Carolina and Kelly Hennig of Hartland; aunts Shryl Rafus and Mary Mann, both of White River Jct., and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins.He was predeceased by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.Condolences may be made to Scott’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society 300 Old Rte 10, Enfield, N.H. 03748 or Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H. 03756.This obituary will also appear in the September 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

