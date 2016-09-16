Support Pentangle’s Youth in the Arts Program Fundraiser

Join us Sept. 17, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the iconic Suicide Six Ski Area for an afternoon of music, excellent food and fun for all ages. The event includes live music by The Contenders (Jay Nash and Josh Day) and Jack Snyder, a barbecue featuring local corn, Cloudland beef, and local cheese from Plymouth Cheese and Farmstead Cheese, games and live animals to pet or walk, and cash bar courtesy of the Woodstock Inn. There will be raffles and a silent auction that includes riding lessons, personal training sessions, massages and more. Bring your blankets, chairs and picnic if burgers and dogs are not your thing!

Tickets are $20 per person. Kids 12 and under free.

This event supports Pentangle’s Youth in Arts program, which has been the cornerstone of the organization’s mission since its founding in 1974. Programs include educational musical and theatrical performances at a discounted rate; workshops and concerts at the Woodstock Union High School and Middle School free of charge; screenings of British National Theater Live productions for high school students at a significantly discounted rate; free movies, and rental space at a discounted rate for school plays and talent shows.