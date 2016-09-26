This Week’s Headlines, September 22, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Changing Perceptions
Officer Danel McIntyre Says Police Aren’t ‘Bad Guys’
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Top Stories
Farm Living Is the Life for Them
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
B&B Owners: Airbnb Tax Is ‘Great News’
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Quechee Man Pleads Innocent to Assault, Weapons Charges
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Woodstock to Hold Three More Delinquent Tax Sales
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
Former Woodstock Man Charges in Safford Commons Incident
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Future of Former Bridgewater School Building to Be Decided
Staff Report
‘Mac’ Loves to Give Back
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Chef Brad Heading to Quechee After Oct. 9
by Charlie Wilson, Taftsville News
I am Constantly Inspired by the Community Spirit in Woodstock
by Moira Notargiacomo, A Woodstock Column
A Longtime Visitor Becomes a Resident
by Jennifer Falvey, Woodstock News
Clean Rivers are Good for Every One of Us
by Sally Miller, For Sustainable Woodstock
Apples Fest on Tap at Plymouth Notch Oct. 1
by Margo Marrone, Plymouth News
Woodstock Runs Over Otter Valley
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
WUHS Boys Soccer Stays Undefeated After Tourney
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Elaine Tracy
Eleanor Tatro
Frances Barnum
Louise Merlo
Scott Butterfield
Virginia Keefe
William Lewin
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Green Mountain Pug Socials, 2016
The Green Mountain Pug Social annual event that is held on the Sherburne Memorial Library lawn in Killington where pugs were dressed up in costume and paraded around the grounds. Rick Russell Photos
Tunbridge Worlds Fair, 2016
The annual World’s Fair held in Tunbridge Vermont each year. Rick Russell Photos
Spartan Race, Killington 2016
The annual Killington Spartan Race, an extreme obstacle course held annually at Killington Resort brought thousands to the area for the weekend.