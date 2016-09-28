This Week’s Headlines, September 29, 2016

Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Suspect Still at Large
Top Stories
Habitat: Police Activity Won’t Deter Expansion
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Board Considers Action After Dog Bite Incident
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Gubernatorial Hopefuls Talk Youth at Hartland Debate
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
GOP’s KT Knows Win Would Be Out of the Blue
Staff Report
Gillingham’s Hosts Grandma Moses’ Progeny
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Burglary Suspect Still at Large After Manhunt in Quechee
Staff Report
Facing Criticism, Phil Scott Says He’ll Leave Business If Elected
by Tony Marquis, Standard Staff
Scott Milne: If You Want to Know This U.S. Senate Candidate’s Policies, Just Ask Him
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Locals React to Potential Syrian Refugee Arrival
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Hikers Explore Historic Plane Crash Site
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent
Business: Purchase a Piece of Suicide Six Ski History
Wassail Weekend Raffle is in Full Swing
News from the Chamber
Boys Soccer Shuts Out Fair Haven
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Wasps Roll Tide, Woodstock Beats Spaulding 77-0
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
WUHS Alumni Brothers Team up to Win Spartan Race
OBITUARIES
Charles Colby
David Burton
Lotte Brunner
Miriam O’Donnell
Timothy Marsh
Marilyn Trottier
Josephine Searles
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Vermont Governor Candidates Forum, Hartland 2016
Windsor County Partners sponsored a candidates forum, which included Sue Minter and Phil Scott who are running for governor, at Damon Hall.
Woodworking and Forest Festival
The annual Woodworking and Forest Festival was held at Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25.
Woodstock History Center’s Old Time Fair
The annual Old Time Fair was held at the Woodstock Historical Society on Saturday, September 24.
Prosper Chicken Supper
The annual chicken dinner event held at the Prosper House near Woodstock had multiple seats to accommodate the crowds on Thursday, September 22 this year.
Springbrook Farm Open House
Springbrook Farm held an open house with games, crafts, demonstrations and a triathalon event that includes sack racing.
Vermont 50, Ultra Run, Ride
This past weekend Brownsville’s population doubled as 1300 mountain bike riders and ultra-runners arrived to bike or run the 24th Annual Vermont 50 race that benefit Vermont Adaptive that was founded at Ascutney Mountain.
Light Sculpture Garden, Pentangle 2016
Pentangle’s annual light sculpture garden exhibit was on display on the Green in Woodstock in the evening on Friday and Saturday night, Sept 23-24.