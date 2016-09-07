Three Injured In Route 4 Crashes

Staff Report

As state crews work to install rumble strips, three people suffered serious injuries in two Route 4 crashes last week.

Gary Hull, 61, of Bethel, was seriously injured in a head-on collision Friday near the White Cottage Snack Bar on Route 4 in Woodstock. A few hours later, early Saturday morning, two people suffered major injuries in a crash on Route 4 in Killington near Mission Farm Road, according to the Vermont State Police.

The two accidents occurred on a stretch of Route 4 from Woodstock to Killington that is currently being paved — and a stretch where center line rumble strips are being installed.

In Killington, Amin James, 36 of Hartland, was heading east on the road around 3 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and he collided with a Volvo station wagon driven by 62-year-old John Warner of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire. Both James and Paul Pasley, 47 of Woodstock, suffered significant injuries and were not wearing seatbelts, according to police. They were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Pasley is in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Rutland. James was not listed as a patient, according to a Rutland Regional official.

Hull is also in stable condition, according to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center nurse. The Bethel man was driving his Dead River Company van east on Route 4 when a white Dodge pickup truck driven by 70-year-old Joseph Rosenberger crossed the center line heading west, according to preliminary police investigation, Woodstock Police Chief Robbie Blish said.

Hull was taken by Woodstock ambulance with unknown injuries around 5 p.m. to the Woodstock Union High School campus — where a medical helicopter took Hull to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Rosenberger had a small cut on his face but appeared to be OK, before emergency officials put the man in an ambulance for reported broken ribs. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, police said.

In both crashes, the road was scarified where state Agency of Transportation, or VTrans, crews were preparing the road for new asphalt. The paving project starts at the Woodstock Recreation Center and extends 14 miles west down Route 4 into Killington. Paving is set to be done in October.

Rumble strips aren’t going to be installed entirely across that stretch of Route 4. VTrans says it plans to install about eight miles of the strips on the road where:

• The width is 28 feet

• There’s a three-foot shoulder

• The speed limit is at least 45 mph VTrans won’t put in rumble strips on town highway intersections or within 100 feet of homes, like the site of Friday’s accident in Woodstock, which was in a 35 mile per hour zone near a home and a local business.

This article first appeared in the September 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.