Upper Section of Faulkner Trail Closed for Reconstruction

The upper section of the Faulkner Trail, between the Upper Link Trail and South Peak, will be closed now to approximately Sept. 20. Peter Jensen and Associates, the trail crew working on Faulkner Trail, are completely rebuilding a large, failing section of stone retaining wall and there’s no safe way for hikers to be near that work. Handouts with maps showing alternate routes up to the South Peak are available at the National Park Visitor Center desk, at the Faulkner Trail kiosk off of Mountain Avenue, and at the Woodstock Inn front desk. This work is supported by the Faulkner Trust, the Billings Park Commission, the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, and the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps.