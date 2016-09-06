Upper Valley Rugby Club Looking for Members

By David Miles, Sports Correspondent

During the first week of the Summer Olympics, many people became enamored of the Fiji story. The tiny island nation won its first Olympic gold medal in over 50 years of competition — and the medal was in rugby.

Rugby had returned to the Olympics after a long, long absence. The USA was the defending champion — if you can consider a nation a defending champ for 92 years.

A lot has changed in the world of sports in that near-century. The chances of an American rugby medal are considerably less. But members of the newly formed Upper Valley Rugby Club hope that the game receives a boost from its Olympic inclusion.

“Having rugby in the Olympics has helped bring the sport to the forefront,” says Brian Frampton, one of the founders of the UVRC. “Having the IOC funding adds to the sport’s legitimacy and makes it more attractive. We used the Olympics to create a Facebook post that we used for recruiting a few new players.”

Frampton has been recruiting players since the start of the calendar year for the Upper Valley Mountain Men, who will be joining the New England Rugby Football Union this fall. No previous rugby experience is necessary for participation.

The team practices every Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lebanon at the former Lebanon Middle School at 75 Bank St. Games will be Saturday afternoons at 1 p.m. with the season opener at home on Saturday, May 3 against Framingham (Mass.). Nine teams from Vermont (Rutland, Bennington, and Ludlow), New Hampshire (Upper Valley and Keene), and Massachusetts comprise the nine-team league.

There are four divisions in the NERFU, with the Upper Valley squad being placed in Division IV because it is the team’s inaugural season.

Frampton notes that rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, with an 81 percent growth in the past five years. And that is before the potential Olympic boost.

The Olympic format was a 7-on-7 game, a faster-paced version of the more traditional game with 15 players to the side. Rules and scoring are essentially the same for both games. Even the slightly slower paced 15-player version has far fewer breaks in game action than American football The UVRC hopes to have at least 15-25 players available on a regular basis, with at least double that number to build a solid practice squad from which it can draw on in case of absences to fill out a full roster for all contests.

Want to play rugby?

Contact Brian Frampton, at (717) 817-0545 or visit facebook.com/UpperValleyRugby/

This article first appeared in the August 25, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.