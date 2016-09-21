Virginia Keefe Obituary, 75

EAST MONTPELIER — A graveside service was held at the Vermont Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, on Sept. 19, for Virginia (Ginny Remick) Keefe, 75, who passed away Sept. 12 at the Rowan Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Barre of Alzheimer’s.Virginia was born Oct. 14, 1940 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, daughter of Russell and Ethel (Leonard) Remick of Hartford.She attended elementary and high school in Hartford.Virginia married David Keefe September 1962 in White River Junction.Virginia had a very deep love of animals. She raised registered Arabian horses – very successfully showing and competing in 25-mile endurance rides with them. She also had at her side loving, devoted purebred German Shepherds.Ginny worked for 10 years in commercial banking. For 20 years, Ginny was Administrative Assistant for the State of Vermont in various departments. After retirement, she also had a home-based photo/graphics business. Ginny had a special talent for capturing photographs of animals in action and sold her images throughout the United States for use on covers and in advertisements. She enjoyed the commissioned photography sessions capturing images of pets in action and the graphic design work of her business.Virginia is survived by her husband David; one brother and wife Norman and Phyllis Remick of Hartland; two sisters and husbands, Joan and Stephen Puth of South Royalton, and Linda and Noel Fritzsche of Carlisle, Ohio; and nieces and cousins.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, 05601-0687.Online condolences may be sent to www.guareandsons.com.