Wild Game Supper and Auction, Saturday

The Windsor Coon Club, located at 2126 Hunt Rd. in Windsor, VT is having a fundraiser on Sept. 17, 2016. The supper starts at 5pm – 6:30pm. The Auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. there will be a Raffle. The first ticket drawn gets choice of a Vector 310 Bow with a scope or a Vortek Ultra light .50 Cal. Muzzle Loader. The second ticket drawn will get the other item. The Auction will continue after the raffle.

Menu: Bear roast, moose/venison spicy BBQ and Swedish meat balls and Lasagna, Mexican (moose) Chimichongas, Game stew, Smoked trout, Turkey pot pies, mashed potato, gravy and Chef Jim’s famous Corn chowder. BYOB or iced tea/water and pie for dessert.

This fundraiser is open to the public and tickets are $7.00 for children under 12 yrs. $15.00 Adults. To purchase tickets or for more information? Please call Sherry, 802-484-9286.