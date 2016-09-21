William Lewin Obituary, 77

A memorial visitation was held on Sept. 19 at the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock for William Warren Lewin, 77, who died at his home on Sept. 13. Burial will be held privately.Bill was born on Jan. 22, 1939 in Taftsville, son of Horace E. and Beatrice (Gibbs) Lewin.He graduated from Woodstock Union High School and in May of 1960 he married his high school sweetheart Kathy Berry. Together they raised their two children Arthur and Terry.Bill was the Auto Body Manager at the Woodstock VW garage for 20-plus years before working at Thompson’s Garage and then starting his own business, Will’s Auto Body. Bill worked 11 years for the Town of Woodstock, then for JAS Auto, and finally for Bike Vermont running baggage shuttles.He was a 20-plus year fireman for the Woodstock Fire Department, a lifelong member of the Windsor Elks, a member of the American Legion in Windsor and the VFW in White River Jct.A lifelong resident of Woodstock Bill enjoyed so many things; dancing, fly fishing, camping, kayaking, yard sales, gun shows, the Tunbridge Fair, taking long drives, hunting, snowmobiling and four wheeling with Terry and Wayland in Island Pond, spending time with his family, and his dogs Wilbur and Butch.He is survived by, his son Arthur Lewin Sr. and his wife Tina, their children A. J. Lewin and Lori Lewin, and their grandchild Lysle John Chase; one daughter Terry Marie Lord and her husband Wayland; and his companion Louise Vachon.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Kathy; two brothers Harry and Leon; and a sister Flossie Burnham.Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Woodstock Fireman’s Relief Fund.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, an online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.

This obituary will also appear in the September 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

