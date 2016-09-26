Woodstock History Center Continues Proud Fair Tradition

Fairs have a long and rich tradition in Vermont. For many years, the Windsor County Fair was held on what is now the Billings Farm property. This fair was undoubtedly a highlight of the year for many people who gathered to compete in athletic contests, show off their animals, play games, buy sweets at the “Candy Kitchen,” and visit with friends and neighbors.

This coming Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1-4 p.m., the Woodstock History Center will continue this Woodstock tradition by hosting its own version of a fair. The History Center’s Third Annual Old Time Fair will feature a number of old-fashioned games, such as bean bag tosses, Go Fish, and Picka- Duck. As with previous years, this year’s fair will also include live music, hands-on crafts, face painting, and a photo booth with vintage clothing. New this year will be the addition of live animals, including baby goats. The prices at the fair will be old-time, too. Admission is just 25 cents, as are hot dogs, ice cream, popcorn, games, face painting, and the photo booth. What’s more, you get 4 complimentary tokens, each of which can be used to purchase a food item or participate in an activity, with the price of admission. That means with your 25 cent admission you can get a hot dog, a dish of ice cream, and a glass of lemonade, and still have a token left over to either play a game or get your photo taken in the History Center’s old-time photo booth. The History Center has been able to keep their prices low thanks to their generous sponsors — Blood’s Catering and Party Rentals, The Byrne Foundation, Chippers, Michael Lombardo & Charles Ward, Mascoma Savings Bank, A.M. Peisch & Company, Summit Wealth Group, Woodstock Home and Hardware, and Casella — who helped to underwrite this event.

One of the most popular parts each year of the History Center’s old time Fair is the silent auction, which will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. It will feature many fabulous items, including: Parkhopper Disney passes, theater tickets for Northern Stage; green fees for several top golf clubs, dining and lodging at many outstanding restaurants and hotels, as well as many other gift opportunities. This silent auction helps to generate much-needed funds that enable the History Center to offer many of its free educational programs and to preserve the area’s history.

Please join the History Center for what promises to be an afternoon of old-time fun for the whole community! The Woodstock History Center is located at 26 Elm St., in the heart of historic Woodstock. Blood’s Catering and Rentals has graciously provided a tent, so the event will be held rain or shine. For more information about the old time Fair and Silent Auction, please call the Woodstock History Center at 457-1822.