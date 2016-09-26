Woodstock Football Runs Over Otter Valley

Woodstock Football vs. Spaulding at James T. McLaughlin Athletic Field on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
By David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Not many people saw this coming. The pregame hype centered on whether Woodstock’s speed could offset Otter Valley’s physicality. But Bill Wood didn’t see it quite that way.
“We wanted to prove everybody wrong about our toughness,” said the speedy halfback. “We played harder. If anyone expected us to be soft, they were wrong.”
What also was expected was a closer game than Woodstock’s 41-14 romp over the defending D-III state champions – and on Otter Valley’s home turf as well. Last year the Otters triumphed 35-7 at Markowski Field, but that was, well, last year.
“I thought we could win,” said coach Ramsey Worrell. “But I didn’t expect us to get such a big lead as quick as we did.”
Woodstock jumped on top early with Ezra Astbury bolting for a 51-yard touchdown run on the Wasps’ second play from scrimmage. It was the third game in a row that the senior fullback has had a touchdown run from midfield. On all three occasions he has burst through a big hole opened by the offensive line and then simply outraced all the defenders down the center of the field.
The Wasps essentially put the game away before halftime with three long running plays. Daniel Robinson sprinted 58 yards for a score on the second play of the second quarter. Bill Wood got outside on a sweep and 84 yards later crossed the goal line. And Astbury ran 53 yards to set up his own 1-yard scoring plunge four plays later.
But it was not just the Wasp offense that was impressive; the defense more than held up its end too. Otter halfback Brent Nickerson did rush for 114 yards before intermission, but otherwise the visitors completely stymied the hosts’ offensive game plan. There were three quarterback sacks, a Patrick Potter interception and two incomplete passes when Otter Valley tried to go to the air.
“Our defense was amazing in that first half,” said quarterback Luc Issa. “They made it much easier for the offense.”
Cole Wescott had another outstanding game, starting with a ten-yard sack of Otter quarterback Colby McKay on the Otters’ first series.
“Cole has really been turning it up,” said fellow lineman Andrew Buchan-Groff, who had his own sack of McKay in the second quarter. “He plays with a ferocity that no one else has. I’m just thankful he’s on our team.”
The two Otter touchdowns came in the fourth quarter; long after the game had been decided. McKay tossed a pair of touchdown passes to his 6-foot-5 tight end William Ross to get the home team on the scoreboard. But even in between those two score, WUHS answered with Wood taking it in from 13 yards out, following yet another long run, this one 48 yards by Potter.
Woodstock piled up 503 yards on the ground, led by Wood with 184 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries. Workhorse Astbury was not far behind with 159.
Otter Valley’s ground game, meanwhile, was a one man show. Nickerson picked up 136 of the Otters’ 164 rushing yards. Even the Otter announcer (who many Woodstock fans complained about after last year’s contest), was very impressed, calling the Woodstock team “rock solid” on defense.
Players and coaching staff alike commented on what a good week of preparation Woodstock had.
“The coaches came up with a great defensive scheme that allowed us to play physical and stop them up the middle,” said Buchan-Groff. “So we came into the game with a sense of urgency, yet we were all business.”
Extra Points: Issa completed his first pass of the season on a nifty two-point conversion. The Wasps lined up to kick, but faked it and Issa found a wideopen Potter in the end zone…The only negative for the Wasps on the days was the number of penalties they committed. They were whistled 12 times for 70 yards. There were four false starts, three delayof- games and two illegal procedure calls against the offense. And two short touchdown runs were called back four plays apart in the first quarter…Robinson had a beautiful 44-yard punt with no return early in the fourth quarter. He only had to punt twice on the day, while the Wasps forced the Otters to kick the ball away six times…Woodstock had 15 first downs to 10 for Otter Valley, but half of the Otters’ total came after they trailed 34-0…The junior varsity squad toppled Bellows Falls 34-6 two days later. Daniel Lessard had two touchdown runs, while Ben Marsicovetere (75 yards on a sweep), and Ora Astbury both also rushed for touchdowns. Quarterback Trevor White tossed a scoring pass to Jed Astbury just before half time for the final j.v. six-pointer…Woodstock hosts Spaulding Friday night at 7 p.m. Otter Valley hammered Spaulding 58-8 in both teams’ season opener.
This article first appeared in the September 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.
One Comment
Bob
Just came from the homecoming game. Wasps romped. Very disappointed and embarrassed in our program for running up the score on a clearly inferior team. With one minute left to keep starters in and score another TD is shameful and totally unnecessary with the score already at 63-0. I live in Woodstock and have seen our coaches do this type of thing too often. It’s a bush move. I played Div 1 ball and I have played against teams who were outclassed. We never tried to humiliate our opponent. You succeeded in doing just that tonight. You owe that team and program an apology.