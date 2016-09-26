Monday, 26 September, 2016
Woodstock Football Runs Over Otter Valley

  1. Bob

    Just came from the homecoming game. Wasps romped. Very disappointed and embarrassed in our program for running up the score on a clearly inferior team. With one minute left to keep starters in and score another TD is shameful and totally unnecessary with the score already at 63-0. I live in Woodstock and have seen our coaches do this type of thing too often. It’s a bush move. I played Div 1 ball and I have played against teams who were outclassed. We never tried to humiliate our opponent. You succeeded in doing just that tonight. You owe that team and program an apology.

