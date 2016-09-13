WUHS Football: Wasps Rebound to Rout U-32

Woodstock Finds a ‘Taste for Scoring’ in 29-7 Win
By David Miles, Sports Correspondent
It’s not often that a team can record only 10 yards of total offense in the opening half and still win handily, but that’s just what Woodstock did Friday night. After trailing U-32, 7-0 at intermission, Woodstock transformed itself in the second half to win 29-7.
“There’s a lot of things we could have done better,” said coach Ramsey Worrell. “But I’m very proud of the resiliency we showed. Seven points is not a lot to be down, but in some ways it felt more like it was 21.”
The Woodstock offense simply could not get untracked in the first two quarters. The Wasps only had the ball three times and each time the offense went three-and-out. Twice penalties put them in a third-and-long situation and each time the coaching staff stayed conservative on third down.
It was just the opposite in the third quarter when U-32 faced a third and- 22. Raider quarterback Logan Wolf went back to pass, but his throw was picked off by senior Alex Blaiklock.
“It looked like a like a play in basketball. Alex just boxed out their receiver and grabbed the ball,” said Hunter Balch of the play that turned the game around with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
If that was not the biggest play of the game, the next play may have been. The Wasp offense had begun to show signs of life in the third quarter. But one drive stalled on the Raider 20 and a fumble ended another possession and Woodstock still trailed 7-0.
However, Luc Issa handed the ball off to Ezra Astbury and immediately the burly senior was off to the races, hitting the hole hard and sprinting 50 yards to the end zone.
“It’s all about the line. It always is,” said Astbury. “They gave me a great hole. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Woodstock went for two, but Issa’s pass was incomplete. Still the tide had turned.
“Ezra’s run really sparked us back to life,” said senior Kyle Rasmussen. “Once we got a taste for scoring, there was no turning back.”
Indeed Woodstock scored on all its subsequent possessions, save for taking a knee in the game’s final seconds.
The home team moved 53 yards in eight plays, all on the ground, after U-32 went three-and-out. Bill Wood took it in from 11 yards out, with a nifty outside cut. Astbury bulled in the two-point conversion and Woodstock had its first lead, 14-7, two minutes into the half.
Cole Wescott continued to lead the defense and U-32 went threeand- out yet again.
“Cole had just an amazing second half,” said Rasmussen. “He wreaked havoc in their backfield and inspired all the defensive linemen to play their best.”
Woodstock started near midfield again and this time it was Astbury with the touchdown (a 5-yard run) and Wood with the two-point conversion.
The final nail in U-32’s coffin came on a defensive score. Balch scooped up a fumble on the Raider 17-yard line and rumbled into the end zone.
“I was ready to hit the guy but, as Jeff Thomas kept announcing ‘There was a swarm of Wasps there already.’ Then I saw the ball pop loose,” relayed the co-captain. “I had a clear field in front of me just like Ezra had and it was easy to score.”
U-32 finally generated some second half offense following Balch’s score, but it was too little, too late. That drive stalled in Wasp territory following consecutive sacks by Andy Buchan-Groff and Brendan Schwartz.
“Our defense played good in the first half, but we couldn’t put three downs together,” said Worrell. “But Cole had a great second half and that really got us going. It set the tempo and we had field position all half and turned the game in our favor.”
Each team finished with 10 first downs, but the Raiders had only three after halftime. The Wasps, of course, had all 10 in the final half.
U-32 had narrowly beaten the hosts twice last year, once in the regular season and the other time in the playoff semifinal round. Both games were also defensive gems, which often happens when these two foes get together.
Extra Points: It was the second consecutive season opener in which Blaiklock had a turnover. He recovered a fumble against Mill River in 2015’s first game…Daniel Robinson made an acrobatic grab of a high snap on the first Woodstock punt attempt and then got off a nice 32-yard kick to force the visitors to start possession in their own territory…Astbury finished the game with 140 yards on 18 carries while Wood tallied 79 yards on eight rushes…U-32 fumbled the ball six times, but was able to keep the ball the first five times, until Balch’s recovery…U-32’s roster bears a striking resemblance to the 2015 Woodstock version. The Raiders have only three seniors, but a whopping 17 juniors.
This article first appeared in the September 9, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.