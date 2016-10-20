A Fall Attraction of a Different Color

By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

READING — Jenne Farm is considered the most photographed farm in New England. It’s where dozens of tourists line up every year, carrying their tripods and flashing their cameras at the old barns and grazing cows. But there’s another tourist attraction in the small town of 400.

Nearby, on Route 106, there’s a farm with a covered bridge and a barn on top of a steep hill. Sometimes a cow grazes outside, along with miniature horses and a zebra named Zeus.

Like the Jenne farm, this farm (with the covered bridge, zebra and heated barn) is privately owned — by Deborah Osgood and her husband Kevin. This site isn’t promoted or advertised. It was never intended to be a tourist attraction.

But for the last 10 years, ever since the covered bridge was built, people have stopped to visit.

“On a weekend, it’s all day long,” Osgood said. “I’ve come home from work and sometimes I can’t get into my driveway.”

Osgood has lived in Reading since 1978. Her house is across the road from the tourist attraction. Tourists walk all through her property across the road. Some take quick snaps on their phones. Some spend the day. Some are determined to get a good shot.

They treat the property as if it’s public. A bridge is gated but some tourists open the gate themselves and walk up the hill to see the barn and zebra. Even a “no trespassing” sign hasn’t stopped them.

“It can get annoying,” Osgood said. “But, you know, as my husband tells me, you put a covered bridge in Reading, what do you expect?”

The covered bridge was built in 2006 and the barn was finished in 2007.

“I wanted something different,” said Osgood, who owns a total of about 300 acres. “We acquired the land across the way and there was no real access to it. We had to put a bridge.”

She asked Reading resident Garrett Mulder to build it for her.

Mulder’s parents are Osgood’s neighbors. They own Liberty Hill Antiques.

At this point the tourist attraction across the road from the Mulder’s house is more amusing than anything.

“People were out there yesterday with tripods,” said Jim Mulder. “There’s always people down there taking pictures. People love it — all the tourists love covered bridges.”

Osgood didn’t know that it would be so popular.

“That’s the claim to fame here,” said Nancy Stahura, who lives across the street where she has her antique shop, Mill Brook Antiques.

She guessed people stop to take photos every half hour.

“You’d be surprised, my goodness, cars after cars. A lot of them turn around in our driveway,” Stahura said, but she doesn’t care.

“It’s really lovely,” she said, “just the way it looks, the way it was all designed with the bridge.

It’s kind of like the Jenne Farm.”

Osgood had known about the Jenne Farm before she moved from Pomfret to Reading.

The Jenne Farm is a private farm, established in 1813. It exudes a classic Vermont scene with a red barn and a red house below hundreds of acres of rolling hills, where cows graze.

It’s been used in calendars and as inspiration for paintings.

It’s so popular it was the scenery in an old Budweiser commercial. It’s also been in “Forrest Gump” and “Funny Farm.”

It wasn’t until the mid-1950s that it became an unintended tourist attraction, after a Woodstock photography class started taking photos of it.

Linda Kidder grew up on the farm. She was about seven when busloads of people started coming.

Kidder, 69, was surprised at the requests then and still is.

She said on Sunday over Columbus Day weekend there were 50 photographers lined up on top of the hill.

“They like it just as the sun comes up — it was pretty active,” said Kidder.

Kidder doesn’t live at the farm anymore. The farm is maintained by Kidder’s nephews. A haying and maple sugaring operation makes it sustain itself but the family has always had a donation box near where the tourists snap photos. Kidder guessed they get around $500 a year if the foliage season is good. The money goes toward taxes, hardly making a dent, Kidder said.

Tourists treat Jenne Farm as if it’s public property.

“(There’s) some that the boys gets angry with,” Kidder said.

Tourists have stolen the donation box. People have also taken wedding photos there without prior permission.

Nathaniel Jenne lives not far from the farm. He wasn’t sure what makes it so popular.

“I think it’s just the setting. It’s picturesque, surrounded by maple trees,” he said.

Most of the Osgoods’ land isn’t viewable from the road.

It’s hard to tell if tourists stop at the Osgoods for the bridge, zebra or barn.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pam Detzler of Washington stopped with her four friends from high school. They were headed south after spending the day in Woodstock.

“First we saw the covered bridge, then we saw the barn, then we saw the zebra,” Detzler said.

“I love the weathered barn,” she said as she took some iPhone pictures. “It just kind of makes you go back to a calmer place.”

While Detzler was there, another SUV with Rhode Island plates stopped. A woman snapped a photo on her phone from the passenger seat and drove off.

Despite the attention, Osgood doesn’t regret the scene she’s built on top of the hill. She doesn’t mind tourists walking her property, as long as they get permission first.

This article first appeared in the October 13, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.