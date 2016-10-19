Anne Brooke Obituary, 84

CONCORD, Boston and North Pomfret — A memorial service will be held in the spring for Anne Brooke who passed away on Oct. 13 of heart disease at the age of 84 years. Her husband, Peter, sons Samuel, Peter W., and John and daughters-in-law Gail and Ruth were with her when she left.She was generous of heart to countless people and gave much to the communities in which she lived. She was Chair of the Concord Museum and Historic Districts Commission in Concord, Chair of the Friends of the Public Garden in Boston and Co-founder with the Massachusetts Audubon Society of the Boston Nature Center.She was passionate about the causes she loved, a wise leader and an elegant lady. Her love of the natural world and her joy of life will be missed by all that she touched. Above all, she loved her sons, daughters and eight wonderful grandchildren and they all adored her.Memorial donations may be made to Mass Audubon, designated to the Boston Nature Center. You may donate online at http://www.massaudubon.org/honorary-memorial-gifts or by mailing to Mass Audubon, Attn: Sarah Arsenault, 208 S. Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.

This obituary will also appear in the October 20, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

