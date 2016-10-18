Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department Wants Old School to be New Station

By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

BRIDGEWATER — The Volunteer Fire Department wants to make the former Bridgewater school its new fire station.

Bridgewater Fire Captain Josh Maxham and Fire Chief Ed Earle presented the idea at the Bridgewater select board meeting Tuesday.

The project would cost an estimated $1.5 million. The back half of the former school building would be taken down and the front half would be reworked to store fire trucks and equipment. They also want to replace the roof, windows and insulation. There would be a large community room so the town can continue holding annual town meetings there.

“The bottom line is if the town’s going to continue having a fire department we’re not going to be able to operate out of that department forever,” Maxham said, referring to the fire department’s current building, built in 1955. The building is two stories.

It’s “very tight,” said Maxham.

The fire department has five pieces of equipment in the building. The department’s new 2006 engine had to be designed small enough to fit in the building.

“That’s not the way it should be done,” Maxham said, saying new equipment should be bought “to fit the needs of the town and community.”

The select board appeared supportive Tuesday with board member John Timken, Jr. calling it “a great idea,” he said.

Maxham explained the redesign of the school building is in preliminary planning stages. The fire department will be presenting its plans with architectural renderings at an informational meeting Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. regarding the building’s future.

The building is 100 years old and was used daily before residents voted to close the school in 2014. Bridgewater students were sent to the newly formed Prosper Valley School in Pomfret.

The school district transferred ownership of the building to the town for $1 after it closed.

A survey was sent to residents last year that asked what should be done with the building.

There were 142 people who responded — 84 wanted to convert the site into a multi-purpose structure, 48 wanted to sell the building, two voted for rehabbing the building and eight voted for pursuing other options.

The building is beside the town offices. The town pays for the electric and heating bill and has so far spent about $2,400 this year. Last year the pipes froze in February and expenses were $32,000. Insurance money covered the cost.

This article first appeared in the October 6, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.