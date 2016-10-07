Capturing Everyday Moments

Artist Reception: Friday, October 7, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Exhibit runs October 2 through November 14 during regular library hours.

This exhibit features oil paintings by Jacqueline Overstreet, highlighting her passion for capturing everyday moments in life through painting everyday objects and the natural world. Whether in the studio or out painting a landscape in plein air, each painting is intended to bring to light that beauty is all around us-we just have to pay attention.​

Artist’s Bio:

Jacqueline Overstreet is a blossoming artist and therapist. She has a B.A. Historic Preservation & Community Planning & Studio Art and an M.A. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Jacqueline’s artwork is focused on exploring and refining her love for oil painting, in which her subject matter varies from landscapes to food and the natural world. Her most recent work has largely been influenced through her commitment to a daily art practice, and her focus on working on capturing the landscape in plein air. Through her daily art practice she has deepened her attention on focus to the beauty of everyday objects, such as the food that we eat. Additionally, she tries to work seasonally to capture the beautiful surrounding Vermont landscape in plein air, deepening her understanding of light, composition and in capturing the sense of place in each painting location.

In her life’s work she is most passionate about where art, psychotherapy and mindfulness intersect. She explores this intersection in her daily art and meditation practice, in addition to exploring the wide array of expressive arts and somatic psychotherapy techniques. She currently lives in East Barnard, Vermont, with her husband and two yellow labs.