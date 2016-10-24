Clerks Handle Early Voting in a Controversial Election

By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent

Before early voting, everyone traveled to the polling booth and cast their ballots. The polling places are open for 12 hours on Election Day. People not physically in town to vote acquired an “absentee ballot” and could vote before election day, but for most Vermont’s voters, exercising their democratic right meant long lines before or after work, or taking time off to vote. Once inside, there might be multiple booths where voters filled-in paper ballots and deposited them in a box on the way out. Then volunteers and staff counted and recorded the votes on the paper ballots.

Laura Bergstresser assistant town clerk in Hartland said people who were disabled or too ill to come to the office on Election Day could request their ballot be delivered to their homes.

“Two Justices of the Peace would take the ballot to the voter, certify his or her identity and that the votes were cast properly, then return the ballot to the office,” she said.

Now towns with larger voter check lists have tabulators, electronic machines that are secure from hacking, and into which each voter deposits his or her own completed ballot. While this facilitates counting the votes, it can slow down the process for voters, especially, Bergstresser said, if the machine rejects a ballot because it can’t read it, or if the voter has made too many entries.

“We have 2,548 voters on our check list,” Bergstesser said. “If they all came in to vote during Election Day, over 200 voters would have to insert their ballots in the tabulator each hour.”

While the likelihood all 2,548 voters would turn up is very tiny, it’s also true that voters do not arrive in one steady stream – most people have other obligations and will try to vote before work, during their noon break, or on their way home, and long lines accumulate outside Damon Hall. Hartland has a historic high turnout by national standards – In 2008, 1,917 votes were cast; in 2012, 1,817 – about 75 percent of the voter check list. The national presidential election turnout rate is only 60 percent.

Early votes are tabulated by the Town Clerk Clyde Jenne or Bergstresser. They feel that the more absentee and early voting ballots they have, the easier Election Day will proceed. As of Friday 133 Hartland residents had requested absentee ballots, which is 5 percent of the checklist. 51 of those ballots have been returned. In addition, 24 residents have come into the Hartland Clerk’s office to vote early, and 15 have taken ballots indicating they will hand deliver or mail them to the office.

Much has changed since then.

Vermont’s the fourth state to have and an automatic voter registration law, whereby any eligible resident applying for a driver’s license will automatically be registered to vote. The goal is to increase voter participation, and the DMV will already be obtaining all the information and identification needed for voter registration anyway. Instead of “opting in” and registering to vote, the resident has the right to “opt out” of the registration process.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, automatic voter registration nationwide would increase the number of registered voters by 50 million and “save money and increase accuracy, while protecting the integrity of elections.” The Center also says the United States Congress is considering legislation that would require national automatic voter registration.

Town clerks in Reading, Barnard, Woodstock, and Bridgewater said they feel early voting either makes the process no easier, or makes it even harder. Those in Killington and West Windsor said early voting helps some on Election Day, but not significantly. If a town doesn’t have a tabulator, all the paper ballots have to be counted manually, no matter how or when they arrived at Town Hall.

Populations vary: According to the 2010 census Hartland is the largest in our area, at 3,393; Woodstock has 3,048, West Windsor 1,099, Barnard 947, Bridgewater 936, Pomfret 904, Killington 811, Reading 666, and Plymouth 619 (Quechee is an unincorporated village within the Town of Hartford; it had a “designated population” according to the 2010 census of 656).

Of those towns providing figures (8), percentages of people requesting early/absentee ballots range from 2 percent (Reading), to 8.8 percent (Killington). Of course, the election is still almost a month away, and guesses about the ultimate turnout rate are scattered between “record low” and “record high”.

There is a lot of discussion about “voter restriction” laws in other states. With online registration and early voting, Vermont appears to prefer inclusivity.

“I’m disappointed when even one or two ballots arrive and the voters are not registered, so their votes won’t count,” Lucrecia Wonsor, Killington’s town clerk said. “Or when one or two of the absentee ballots we’ve sent to voters aren’t returned.”

This article first appeared in the October 13, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.