Director Lauds the ‘Amazing Cast’ of ‘Cabaret’

By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

Ultimately, the success of any theatrical production depends on one factor: casting.

So says Director Joey Murray who is preparing for the opening night tomorrow of the Broadway musical “Cabaret” at the Woodstock Town Hall Theatre.

“We have an extraordinary company of actors for our production,” said Murray in a recent interview. “It’s an amalgamation of Broadway and Woodstock; newcomers and stage veterans. Everyone in our company brings with them a crucial set of skills and unique gifts.”

With auditions taking place over the last several weeks in New York and Woodstock, the perfect company of actors and musicians were found, according to Murray.

“Casting ‘Cabaret’ is a bit of a tall order considering what a demanding piece it is and all that the show requires, not to mention when mounting the 1998 revival production, you need actors/ musicians, so you really need a company that can do it all,” said Murray.

Set against a backdrop of 1931 Nazi Germany, the musical turns 50 this year and is the result of the inception and original direction of Harold Prince, American theatrical producer and director best known for his Broadway musical productions.

The story opens at Berlin’s Kit Kat Klub — a sordid cabaret — where the master of ceremonies or Emcee, along with the nightclub’s girls and waiters, warms up the audience.

At the same time, a young American writer, Cliff Bradshaw (played by Rob Brinkmann) arrives by train and meets Ernst Ludwig (played by Collen Doyle) who offers him work and recommends a boardinghouse, owned by Fraulein Schneider (played by Kim Meredith).

Enter 19-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles who forms a relationship with the young writer, despite his confusion over his sexuality.

Innovative for its time, “Cabaret” has undergone cultural nips and tucks since the mid-’60s, but remains steadfast to its initial message of fascism, nationalism and tolerance versus prejudice.

“As an actor, you try to connect with each character you play,” said Mike Backman, who assumes the role of Herr Schultz, an elderly Jewish fruit-shop owner who quietly and sweetly woos the owner of his boardinghouse, Fraulein Schneider. “I’ve had to work to really understand and empathize with his passiveness, particularly how dismissive he is to the Nazi threat that is surrounding him in pre-World War II Berlin.”

As an acknowledged gay man, Backman relates that it is in his nature to want to change things, to move to greater tolerance or to stand up and fight for something he believes in.

“When my husband and I first moved to Vermont and the debate about civil unions was raging here, we both got very involved, going around the state to work at fairs and talk at rotary clubs to help people be able to put a real face to this issue that was so new to so many,” said Backman.

Now, to play a wonderful, sweet man — as he types his character — who doesn’t leave Berlin when he has a chance to escape the growing repression of the Nazi regime, is a bit of a stretch, he notes.

“I’ve really had to think about how much change he has already seen in Germany,” said Backman, “and to understand why he would be so content just to live his life, running his fruit stand with love and happiness without wanting to fight the growing Nazi threat that’s there.”

As a result, Backman has to force himself not to tear up at the end of the musical acts as part of what he notes is a “powerful play with an incredible group of people”.

“It’s painful, but so much the reality of so many people then and similar to many even now,” he said.

For Nicolette Hart, who plays Sally Bowles, the biggest challenge in taking on her role has been balancing the source material and the iconic nature of the story line.

“It’s finding my own truth within the script of the stage version and ultimately unearthing my Sally Bowles both in body and character,” said Hart.

Hart is especially intrigued with the raw, unapologetic nature of her character, which lies in dark contrast with her self-professed naiveté and perpetual self-sabotage, she related.

“Sally represents the beautiful and the ugly, the tragic and the fantastical, the girl and the woman the light and the dark — all elements we as an audience, a people, and a world, can relate to and learn from and feel for,” said Hart. “The metaphorical mirror she unknowingly holds up to everyone she encounters creates an uncomfortable recognition of a multitude of human traits — the definition of happiness, the pursuit of wealth, the ability to love and be loved, and the great impact, be it beautifully enriching or tragically destructive, that one human can have to another.”

Hart is one of several Broadway actors involved in the musical. Joey Calveri and Tesha Buss also headline the Pentangle Arts production as the flamboyant and ghoulish Emcee and Fraulein Kost, a prostitute who rents a room in Fraulein Schneider’s boarding house.

Set design is by Carl Talent; costume design by Tracey Sullivan; light design by Janine Woods; sound design by Rachel Neubauer; and Production Stage Manager, Elizabeth Barnes-Flint. Musical direction is by Josh D. Smith and choreography by Susan Lamontagne.

“I’m thrilled to be back with Pentangle Arts bringing this smart, relevant and satirical political story back to life for the smart audiences of Woodstock and the entire Upper Valley,” said Lamontagne. “This has been a wonderful and artful collaborative experience with this dream production team and cast.”

Audiences can look forward to an “edgy, time-period appropriate story-telling dance that will transport them to the world of the early 1930s Berlin,” she related.

“The show will include both original Bob Fosse choreography that was adapted from the original Broadway Tony award-winning ‘Fosse’ that I performed in as well as my original choreography that pays homage to Mr. Fosse’s style,” said Lamontagne.

As choreographer, Lamontagne explained that it is essential to create the steps that bring the director’s vision to life.

“We have an amazing cast combining local actors and professional out-of-town New York actors who bring their own unique character interpretations to the stage,” said Lamontagne. “This is again another production not to be missed!”

For tickets or more information go to pentanglearts.org/cabaret or call 802 457-3981.