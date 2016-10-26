Doris Moxley Obituary, 84

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma — A celebration of life was held Oct. 25 at the Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel for Doris J. Moxley, 84, who passed away Oct. 14. Her son, Rocky Moxley officiated. A private family burial service will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock.

She was born March 23, 1932 in Burlington.

She loved anything to do with the outdoors. Doris could fix anything including cars. Doris loved being a mother and a grandmother as her passion was her family whom she loved dearly. Doris will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Doris is survived by her son, Rocky Moxley and wife Shirley of Selby, South Dakota; daughter, Marie Clark and husband Steve of Muskogee, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Carol O’Hara of Wagoner, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Dawna, Jeremy, Monica, Jeremiah, Jessica, Ben and their spouses; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

She predeceased by her parents, Simon Blake Sr. and Mildred (Robinson) Blake; two sons, Robert Moxley, Jr. and Sam O’Hara; two brothers, Simon and Robert; and three sisters, Beatrice, May, and Sadie.

A special thanks to Sue for all her help and support.

Funeral services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 North York Street, Muskogee, OK.

Vermont Standard

