Driver Charged for Role in West Woodstock Crash

By Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — A sponsored race car driver from Vershire is facing felony charges after an investigation by both Woodstock and state police officers concluded that he was drunk and intentionally “drifting” his pickup truck around corners when he crashed in West Woodstock in the middle of the night back in July.

The rear-seat passenger in the pickup truck, Christopher Kendall, 22, of South Woodstock, suffered multiple fractures to his skull, vertebra, and ribs and had to be airlifted to the hospital as a result of the 2 a.m. crash on July 16 which took place just across the Ottauquechee River from the Union Arena ice rink.

Timothy Hodge, 29, of Vershire pleaded innocent on Tuesday to felony counts of drunk driving with injury resulting and grossly negligent operation of a vehicle with serious injury resulting before he was released from the courthouse on pretrial conditions, including a blanket prohibition against possessing or consuming any alcohol while his case is pending.

Both Hodge and the front-seat passenger in the pickup, Kirby Walsh, 26, also suffered comparatively minor injuries, with Walsh sustaining a 6-inch laceration below his shoulder, that necessitated both of them being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The trio had been headed to South Woodstock after an evening spent at Bentley’s and Officer Mark Donka noted that there were cold beer cans and a cooler in the truck along with an overwhelming smell of alcohol that was noted by firefighters when they arrived.

The crash occurred on a sharp left-hand bend on a steep section of Carlton Hill Road just past the intersection with Riverside Park Road in clear weather and Donka noted that Hodge had lost control and skidded up a 15-foot-high embankment where he managed to slide between a telephone pole and its guy-wire before it swung back around 180-degrees and came to rest on the passenger side, facing downhill.

Neighbors, including Barbara Dagger, were awakened by the sound of the loud crash and then a steady horn blowing from the totaled vehicle and called 911.

Woodstock Police Officer Joseph Swanson wrote in his investigative report that blood drawn from Hodge two hours after he arrived by DHART helicopter at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center showed that he was legally drunk at the time. In a sworn statement filed with the court, a chemist at Vermont’s Forensic Laboratory reported that Hodge’s blood sample showed a 0.161 percent blood alcohol level, which would be just over twice Vermont’s legal limit for driving.

Investigators also downloaded the data recorder embedded in the pickup truck control system and, Swanson noted, “Trooper Ballinger’s analysis estimated the pickup had been going between 51 and 61 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of impact.”

“At just two seconds before the crash, Hodge was 94 percent throttle and the engine had climbed to 5,248 rpm —just below “red line” — with no brake applied through this period. At one second before the crash, Hodge released the accelerator and applied the brake. Hodge is an experienced and sponsored race car driver. His Facebook cover photo is a picture of him racing and a quick Internet search revealed articles of some of his races and finishes,” Swanson wrote.

“This data shows that Hodge was accelerating into the turn, intentionally drifting (fishtailing) and it wasn’t until one second before the crash that he realized he had lost control of his truck,” Swanson concluded.

Hodge faces a maximum potential penalty of up to 30 years in prison if he were to be convicted of both felony counts now pending against him.

This article first appeared in the October 6, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.