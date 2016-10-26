Frederick Kelly Obituary

BATH, Maine and Woodstock — A gathering in memory of Frederick Clyde Kelly will be held on Oct. 29 at the Popham Chapel House, Popham Beach, Maine from 4-7 p.m. Fred, fondly known as Ted by his friends and family in Woodstock where he grew up attending the Woodstock schools, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20 with three of his children at his side. Fred had recently moved to the Hill House in Bath, Maine where he received tremendous attention and care.There will be a graveside service for all who wish to attend on Nov. 5 at the Riverside Cemetery, US Rte. 4, Woodstock at 2 p.m.Frederick was born July 14, 1923 in Taftsville.Fred met the love of his life, Priscilla Bryant while attending Middlebury College in 1942. He convinced Priscilla to marry him in Topeka, Kansas on Nov. 5, 1943 before he was shipped overseas as a freshly minted Army Air Corp pilot.Priscilla nervously waited his return without the full knowledge he had survived a crash in France, ultimately escaping into Spain. Fred was a proud member of the Escape and Evasion Society, whose logo of wings on a boot he wore proudly on a lapel pin.After returning from the war, Fred continued in the aviation field, first as a station manager with Northeast Airlines then as a Flight Manager for the F.A.A. living in Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Vermont. Ultimately, he retired from the Burlington, Vermont airport in 1971.Retiring first to Woodstock, and then Belfast, Maine, he enjoyed his part-time jobs ranging from the library to the liquor store, which wasn’t really work for him as an avid reader and enjoying seeing all of his friends at the store during the holidays.Fred is survived by Bette Kelly, his sister-in-law of Peoria, Arizona; three daughters Linda Kelly Steele of Bristol, Nancy Kelly Montgomery and husband Bruce of Woolwich, Maine, Martha Kelly Merchant and husband Bruce of Indian Lake, New York and Stateline, Nevada; one son James King Kelly and wife Sharlene of Manchester, New Hampshire, South Pomfret, and Bayside, Maine; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.Fred was predeceased by his loving wife, Priscilla of 61 years whom he credits with raising their four children. Fred is also predeceased by his five siblings; and his son-in-law David Steele.The entire Kelly family is grateful to the communities in Maine and Vermont who have supported and laughed with Fred over the years, he enjoyed the friendships and the sparring which kept him sharp to the end.Fred has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be directed to: Northport Yacht Club Sailing School Bayside, ME www.northportyachtclub.org Popham Chapel Building Fund ℅ Sam White 152 Nolen Dr. Venice, FL 34292 Woodstock Ski Runners, South Pomfret, VT www.skirunners.orgArrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, an online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

This obituary will also appear in the October 27, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

