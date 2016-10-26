Halloween Happenings in and Around Woodstock

The following are Halloween events scheduled this week in the Woodstock area. For more information, go to community calendar

Quechee Library Halloween Bash: There will be Halloween crafts and pumpkin carving opportunities Oct. 28 in the Quechee Public Library from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Bring your pumpkin and create a silly or spooky design. Costumes are welcome.

Branch Out Teen Night: ArtisTree and the Spectrum Teen Center are putting on a Halloween-inspired creative activities for local teens Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9:45 p.m. Free. Spectrum Teen Center activities include barbecue and s’mores over the fire, spooky cupcake decorating, donuts on a string and apple bobbing. ArtisTree activities include pumpkin carving contest, mask making and “Thriller” dance workshop. For more information go to artistreevt.org/teen-night.html.

Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt: Come to the Climb Fitness Center dressed in a costume and head out on a trick-or-treat treasure hunt, along the Ascutney Trails on Oct. 28 (rain date: Nov. 4) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $8 per child (children under 10 years old need to be accompanied by an adult). Any questions? Contact the Climb Fitness team via email at team@theclimbfitness.com or by phone at (802) 484-3511.

Pittsford Fire Department Haunted House: The 36th annual Pittsford Fire Department’s Haunted House will be held Oct. 28-29, Tickets will be on sale from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are: Adults, $10, children under12, $5 (young children discouraged, as this is a scary adventure). Dare to take a wagon ride up a long scary road to the Haunted House. There will be live music by the Bones Brothers Band. Just 10 miles north of Rutland on Route 7. Follow the signs, just off Plains Road in Pittsford. Call (802) 236-0048 for information.

VINS Annual Hoots and Howls: On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the Vermont Institute of Natural Science will host its annual Hoots and Howls event. It is a full-day, family-friendly event. Each portion of the day is designed to be educational, nature-based, non-frightening, and fun! Conduct science experiments, rediscover the magic of storytelling, and get up close to snakes, owls, skulls and bones. There will also be games, crafts, and ooey-gooey Halloween fun to be had all day long. For more information go to vinsweb.org.

Spooky Woodstock Halloween History and Crafts Party: On Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., the Woodstock History Center will host a Halloween party with crafts, games, and more for kids from preschool to grade 3. Admission is free, but preregistration is required as space is limited. Program held at the Woodstock History Center, 26 Elm St. To register call (802) 457-1822.

Bentleys Halloween Costume Party: On Saturday, Oct. 29, Bentley’s will host its Halloween Costume Party with Spooky Videotheque (a giant HD music video) from Jam Man Entertainment, a costume contest and prizes as well as dancing until 2 a.m.

Spirit Night in Reading: On Oct. 29, there’s a full schedule of Halloween fun — at 4:30 p.m. in the Town Hall will be pizza in the downstairs dining room; at 5 p.m. is a trick-or-treat in town.; at 5:30 p.m. is a parade to the library for carved pumpkin judging and a man in a librarian outfit will be passing out goodies to trick-or-treaters; at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall will be activities and games. These activities are free and we welcome children of all ages. Make sure carved pumpkins get to the steps of the library and don’t forget to put your name on it. If you would like to donate candy to help your neighbors in the village with trick-or-treating, please drop it at the town office. If you are interested in helping with set up or cleanup of these events, please call Esther Allen at 484-5027. Sponsored by the Reading Recreation Commission.

Hippie Halloween Party: On Saturday, Oct. 29, Public House in Quechee will host a Hippie Halloween Party. Live music by Brothers Band Together, a veterans guitar project, they will keep you truckin’ all night long starting at 8 p.m. There will be a costume contest with prizes.

Grilled Cheese, Facepainting and Pumpkins: Change the World Kids present grilled cheese sandwich deliciousness featuring Vermont Farmstead Cheese (three kinds in each sandwich!) Cast Iron Grilled on King Arthur Flour Bread with Fresh-Pressed local Cider on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Woodstock Green. And hand-carved pumpkins, many by local artists and experts, plus face painting.

Family Halloween at Billings Farm & Museum: The 23rd annual Family Halloween will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children in costume will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult (adults pay the regular admission fee). Pumpkin carving, doughnuts-on-a-string, wagon rides, cranking pumpkin ice cream, plus “not-too-scary” Halloween stories, pumpkin games, and animal programs will be featured. Costume parades around the farm field will be held at noon and 2 p.m., will be led by the Billings Farm’s friendly Southdown sheep, and all children will receive a ribbon. For more information, go to billingsfarm.org.

Barnard General Store Costume Contest and Halloween Party: Please join the BGS for its fourth annual Costume Contest and Halloween Party on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-6 p.m. Soup, chili, sandwiches, hot dogs, grilled cheese and mac and cheese will be served. This party is always a great hit with the kiddos.

Hartland Pumpkins in the Park: Come on down to the Hartland Rec Center on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. for some good food, good times, and some festive fun at Pumpkins in the Park. There will be a costume contest, carved pumpkin contest (bring a carved pumpkin), guess the giant pumpkin’s weight, guess the number of candies and hot food for sale to benefit the Hartland seventh grade at the Rec Center Gazebo. There will be meat and vegetarian chili, mac and cheese, sweet and sour meatballs, beef stew, hot chocolate, hot cider and a lot more.

Autumn Celebration: on Monday, Oct. 31 at the East Barnard Community Hall from 4-7:30 p.m. It will feature pumpkin carving crown decorating and live music by Ma-gellan’ Dragon, also artists and a potluck feast.

If you have more Halloween event you want to share… let us know. Email the Calendar.