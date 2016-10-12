Horace ‘Red’ Glaze Obituary

KILLINGTON — A graveside memorial and burial service was held at the Riverside Cemetery in Killington on Oct. 8 for Horace Edward Glaze, known as Red, who passed away quietly on May 13 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida where he had recently retired and was residing with his wife, Taylor. Red was laid to rest beside his wife, Lillian Glaze, who passed away in 2001.

Red moved to Killington in 1959 as a young man and began a life of hard work, service to others and dedication to the growth of Killington’s resort and its community. Red was a founding member of the Killington-Pico Rotary and a Paul Harris Medal recipient.

He was a town moderator for 29 years, Killington’s first fire chief, a selectman for several terms and, until recently, as head of Sherburne Fire District No. 1, Red Glaze wore many hats, his favorites being his golf cap and his ski hat.

Red Glaze was honored on April 24 at the Green Mountain National Golf Course by over 300 guests who came to wish him well in his retirement.

