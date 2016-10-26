James Beauregard Obituary, 70

BRIDGEWATER — A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Bridgewater at 11 a.m. for James F. Beauregard, 70, who died Oct. 24 in Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held Friday evening Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 pm.

Jim was born on Aug. 11, 1946 in Bridgewater, son of Arthur and Jennie (Baker) Beauregard.

Jim graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1964 and attended Keene State College.

He served in the Army reserves. He returned to Bridgewater and started working as a carpenter and builder for Leon Royea, building a number of spec houses. Jim later began a long career logging and cutting firewood eventually forming the J.B. Firewood Company.

Jim was well known for his hard work ethic, but also enjoyed both hunting for deer and bear.

He is survived by his children, ex-wife, his sister and her family. Jim is also survived by and blessed to have grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Bridgewater Historical Society.

