Jean White Obituary

BROWNSVILLE — A grave-side ceremony was held Oct. 1, in the Sheddsville Cemetery, West Windsor for Jean Horan White of Stuart, Florida; Brownsville, Vermont and Charlotte, North Carolina, who passed away on Sept. 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina.Jean was born April 30, 1928 in Waterbury, Connecticut, daughter of Harold James Horan and Anita Vezena Horan. Her two brothers, Harold and William Horan predeceased her.Jean was married to Francis Matthew White for 46 years until his death in 1998. They lived and worked in the greater Waterbury, Connecticut region raising three children, Sharon Anne White, Edmund James White and Mary Jean White. As a couple and on her own, Jean was active in regional charities in Waterbury, Brownsville, and Stuart. Jean loved to travel and traveled the world with family and close friends. She was a quick wit, knowledgeable of the world and loved to cook and entertain. Jean was an unwavering friend.Jean graduated from The University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Business.Jean is survived by a daughter Sharon Anne White and her husband John Scott Masker and their son Graham Francis Masker of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two sons Edmund James White and his wife Zemma Mastin White and their sons; James Nulty White and his wife Alexandra Winslow White and their son Harlan Francis White of Bedford New York; and Claiborne Mastin White and his wife Amanda Sibley White of Gloucester Massachusetts; and Mary Jean White of Charlotte, North Carolina.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Reading-West Windsor Food Shelf, Post Office Box 384, Brownsville, 05037-0384.Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.

This obituary will also appear in the October 6, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

To leave condolences, thoughts or stories, please comment below.

To see more obituaries click here.