Killington WitchCraft Fall Festival Oct. 8-9

On Oct. 8-9, at the Snowshed Lodge at Killington Ski Area, will be the Killington WitchCraft Fall Festival, a ghoulish fall festival that’s a scary amount of fun for everyone. Be the first to be part of a tradition that you’ll always look forward to and never forget. Tickets are on sale now. With loads of festive attractions like a haunted house, hayrides, pumpkin catapult, bounce house and more for the kiddies plus a scary amount of craft beer for mummies and daddies, WitchCraft is two days of autumn celebration for the whole family. For more information go to killington.com.