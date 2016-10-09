Leave Your Troubles Outside and Come to ‘Cabaret’

We invite you to leave your troubles outside and come to Pentangle’s production of “Cabaret.” The show opens October 21, 2016, and closes with a special Halloween Performance on Oct. 31. “Cabaret” directed by Hal Prince opened on Broadway in 1966, a politically turbulent time between race riots, the assassination of Malcom X, and anti-war demonstrations. According to Prince the project was of interest in its ability to “tell the story parallel to the contemporary problems in our country.” It is this reason we chose this particular show at this particular time. Our production is based on the 1998 version directed by Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall because it reinstates songs cut from the original as well as includes popular songs from the film, starring Joel Gray, Liza Minelli and Michael York.

“Cabaret” is a landmark musical that takes you to Berlin in the 1930s, an epicenter of underground, avant-garde culture, in a country grappling with economic and political ruin amid the rise of the Nazi party. It illustrates the ways in which citizens cope with a nation in crisis. Some withdraw into another world — in this case a racy cabaret where “life is beautiutterly ful” — while others willfully follow charismatic rhetoric and propaganda in pursuit of a more desirable future.

The show opens in the Kit Kat Club, a seedy, dark, sexually charged haven where patrons are encouraged to “enjoy the divine decadence” and forget the world outside. Bringing the Kit Kat Club to life are Broadway actors Nicolette Hart (Rent, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Million Dollar Quartet, Bette Midler World Tour), as Sally Bowles, an lost vivacious cabaret performer, and Joey Calveri (Trip of Love, Rock of Ages, Wonderland), as the gender-bending Emcee, with local resident Tesha Buss (Broadway’s CATS and Gypsy at Paper Mill Playhouse with Betty Buckley) as the fiery Fräulein Kost. Local cast members representing some of the Upper Valley’s best talents along with some of New York’s rising talents include: Mike Backman as Herr Shultz, Kim Meredith as Fräulein Schneider, Rob Brinkmann as Clifford Bradshaw, Collen Doyle as Ernst Ludwig, Kit Kat Boys and Girls: Nate Hinson, Anthony Wright, James Oblak, Kat Eichler, Katie Kitchel, Iva Wich, Elise Ballard, Sarah Treanor and Rebecca Frazier. (The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.) According to Director Joey Murray, “‘Cabaret’ is as relevant today as it was when it premiered 50 years ago. As a director and artist, I believe it is my responsibility to reflect what is going on in the world today in my work. I hope audiences will come to ‘Cabaret’ not only to be entertained, but to question, think and truly have an emotional, human, and evocative theatrical experience.” For more information about the production and to book tickets, visit pentanglearts.org/cabaret or call (802) 457-3981.